Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Supreme Court rejects challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In a 7-2 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a 1970′s law to “protect the best interests of Indian Children.” It is known as the Indian Child Welfare Act, or ICWA.

ICWA was challenged because, when it comes to foster care and adoption of tribal kids, it favors Native American families or tribes in child custody cases.

Chad and Jennifer Brackeen of Texas were one of several white foster couples who had petitioned the court, claiming ICWA is a form of racial discrimination. Native Americans said the law protects their way of life.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the majority opinion, upholding a lower court ruling that the ICWA does not violate several provisions of the Constitution.

President Biden praised the ruling because “it keeps in place a vital protection for tribal sovereignty and Native children.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Grayson Boggs, 6, now has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma.
Mother of Valley Mills boy in coma after he was struck by lightning signs organ donation papers
Grayson Boggs
A glimmer of hope: Central Texas boy struck by lightning is now breathing on his own
33-year-old Simon Ryan Salais IV of Denver, Colorado.
Denver man charged with online solicitation of a minor in case involving missing Copperas Cove teen

Latest News

KWTX@4: Rogue Media announces move to the Alico building - 6.15.23
‘Taste of Hawaii’ returns to Capitol Hill
KWTX@4: Father's Day Fashion with Sterling Clothing Co - 6.15.23
The KWTX@4: Experts say 'sleep banking' helps with sleep deprivation, iconic 'Friends' coffee shop comes to life - 6.15.23
The Hunt Triplets
New locally-owned business in Waco offers Father’s Day fashion tips