Temple native fulfills draft night promise to his mom

By Darby Brown
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple native Quentin Johnston was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers seven weeks ago.

That night he made a promise to his mom saying, “Shout out to my mom. She can retire.”

Seven weeks later, Quentin’s mom Sherry just worked her last day at the Veterans Affairs hospital in Temple, Texas. Sherry will now entire retirement after a 31-year career, serving at the VA hospital and in the United States Army.

She said she pushed back at first and Quentin said, “Mom, you’re always talking about blessings and all this kind of stuff and now I have an opportunity to bless you and you’re not gonna let me do it.”

Sherry said, “when you put it that way I gotta let you do it.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

