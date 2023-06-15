Advertise
Temple police identify victim who died in home fire

The Temple Police Department and the Temple Fire Marshal are investigating a fire related death.
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: The Temple Police Department has identified the victim as 79-year-old Margaret Evirs.

The Temple Police Department and the Temple Fire Marshal are investigating a fire-related death.

On June 14, 2023, around 12:19 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a call about a structure fire on the 600 block of Banbury Drive in the Wyndham Hills Subdivision, police say.

When they arrived, the house was full of smoke, and they found a person inside. A small fire on some pieces of furniture was quickly put out.

According to police the victim was announced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity will be released pending telling next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477.

