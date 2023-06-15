Advertise
Texas Department of Criminal Justice struggles with staffing; changes visitation schedule

Midday with Julie: 6.15.23 (A segment)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced on Twitter that staffing has become a persistent problem and it has been forced to make changes to the visitation schedule at its prison facilities.

Monday, Wednesday and Friday visitation will be paused until further notice starting Friday, June 16, 2023.

This includes contact, non-contact and video visitation that is done through the visitation kiosks and tablets in the visitation areas.

The TDCJ previously made visitation changes during the COVID pandemic to help stop the spread of the virus within their facilities.

