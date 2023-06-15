Texas man accused of drugging, sexually assaulting women he met through dating apps

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Uffot Williams, 31, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault on women he met through dating apps, and the Houston Police Department believes there may be more victims.

During a news conference, HPD said Williams used various social media websites, and dating platforms, to sexually assault women. HPD believes Williams may have drugged the women prior to sexually assaulting them.

All three women shared similar stories of their encounters with Williams from October 2021 through January 2022, according to police.

Uffot Williams, 31. (Houston PD)

Each women reported being brought to bars on the Richmond and Westheimer strips by Williams.

“In all three cases the victims reported being taken back to hotels by Mr. Williams then waking up alone naked from the waist down,” Romona Chapa with HPD’s Adult Sex Crimes Unit said. “Each victim recalls being incapacitated after consuming alcoholic beverages brought to them by Mr. Williams.”

DNA evidence was collected from the victims and in late 2022 a match occurred between the three cases that matched Williams DNA, HPD said.

Williams admitted to being in an “intimate” relationship with two of the three women, Chapa said.

On May 15, 2023, Williams was arrested on the charges. William’s bond is set to $75,000 for each case and remains at the Harris County Jail.

Anyone who may have had contact with Williams or has more information in these cases is asked to call HPD Adult Sex Crimes Unit at 713-308-1100 or their Victim Services Division at 713-308-0080.

