UPS delivery trucks to be equipped with air conditioning for the first time

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPS reached an agreement with the Teamsters union to implement new heat safety features in delivery trucks, including air conditioning.

The agreement was announced on June 13 and all UPS delivery trucks will be equipped with air conditioning for the first time.

“We have agreed to equip all newly purchased U.S. small package delivery vehicles with air conditioning starting January 1, 2024,” UPS said in a statement. “Where possible, new vehicles will be allocated to the hottest parts of the country first.”

UPS will install a fan in the cab of all package cars within 30 days after the approval of the contract. A second fan will be installed in the cab of vehicles without air-conditioning by June 1, 2024.

Heat shields will be installed in the trucks floor, which reduce the floor temperature by up to 17 degrees Fahrenheit, according to UPS. An air induction system will also be implemented in trucks to bring fresh air from the front of the truck to the cargo area.

These heat shields and air induction systems will be included in production of trucks going forward and will be added to existing trucks within 18 months after the contract is approved.

Changes to existing vehicles will be made to the UPS’s standard package trucks which make up 95% of the U.S. delivery fleet, UPS said.

“Today’s progress was a significant step towards a stronger new reality for so many workers and their families,” Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said in a statement Tuesday following negotiations.

