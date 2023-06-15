Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

VIDEO: Safari park welcomes 3 bat-eared fox kits

Three bat-eared fox kits were introduced this week at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. (Source: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News) - The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance announced this week the birth of three bat-eared fox kits.

The animal care team at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park said the young foxes have already begun to adventure out of their den and explore their habitat.

“The kits are spending more time outside of the den with their mother, Winter — a first-time mom,” zoo officials shared.

According to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance team, the trio enjoys wrestling with one another, playing with mom and catching crickets.

Officials said the foxes are in good health and have recently started to eat solid food.

Guests can view Winter and her kits in the Safari Park’s Nairobi Village area.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
100 percent: Marlin ISD superintendent confirms 38 of 38 seniors in his district will graduate
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Grayson Boggs, 6, now has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma.
Mother of Valley Mills boy in coma after he was struck by lightning signs organ donation papers
Equusearch says they always require permission from local law enforcement before initiating a...
Remains of missing Navarro County man found during search
File Graphic
Two men with gunshot wounds found dead inside car in Killeen

Latest News

Cameron community holds benefit at Little River Event Center for fallen officer's family
“Josh’s family is our family”: Central Texans show up in droves to benefit for family of fallen officer in Cameron
A former morgue manager is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing body parts.
Harvard morgue manager accused of stealing body parts
Voters reacted to former President Trump's arraignment.
Voters react to Trump arraignment
FILE - Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. The former "Dances With...
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor charged with more sex crimes in new Canadian case