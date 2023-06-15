Waco restaurant caters event on day off, covers most expenses for volunteer group

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A group of volunteers mentoring area youth with everything from discipline to academics and leadership says they’re thankful a local restaurant not only opened their doors for an awards banquet on their day off but took care of most of the expenses.

The Blasian Asian restaurant, which just opened a second location on Austin Avenue in May, is normally closed on Mondays but when they heard Mentor Waco needed space and a meal for its end-of-the-school year banquet, they jumped at the opportunity to help.

“My wife Chevy and I discussed it and truly felt that one day is not going to kill us and honestly it’s such an important day for them,” said Blasian Asian Owner Mike DuBose. “We made it a priority on our part, and we are glad that we did. The faces on those kids when their name was called was unforgettable.”

Around 35 boys and girls, 6th through 12th grade and their families, attended the banquet by Mentor Waco which is run entirely by volunteers. The kids come together with the volunteers every Monday.

Jeremy Davis founded the group in 2018.

“We come together, write a curriculum for students about character building,” Davis said. “We eat together every Monday and have guest speakers from around the community so they can learn about a variety of occupations and hear stories and perspectives.”

On Wednesdays, the group gets together for study hall and volunteers also spend other nights of the week supporting the kids in extracurricular activities like band and sports.

Davis said having an awards banquet to recognize the kids’ accomplishments that year is important but pricey and the special evening couldn’t have happened without the generosity of the eatery who he said covered just about all expenses.

“Mentor Waco is one hundred percent backed by the community,” Davis said. “We all have full time jobs. We volunteer and rely on support from the community, so it meant a lot when they opened the doors to cater the event for us.”

DuBose said it was an honor to a group who is helping others.

“Mentor Waco is dedicated to working with and developing the youth from within the local community and that is something that we are absolutely and wholeheartedly supportive of and will do anything to help out,” he said.

Mentor Waco presented De’Asi Lee, a recent Waco High School graduate who is attending Sam Houston State University in the fall, with its biggest award of the night.

They said she embodies their core values of leadership, teamwork, service, determination, support, friendship, integrity and a willingness to learn and grow.

Mentor Waco will continue meeting on Mondays but during the summer they’ve substituted gardening on Wednesdays instead of study hall.

The group will then sell what they’ve grown at the end of the summer at the Waco Farmer’s Market.

