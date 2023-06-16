Advertise
Baylor RHP Will Rigney announces he is transferring to the Texas

Rigney went 6-5 with a 4.03 ERA during his four seasons at Baylor from 2020-2023.(KWTX)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Will Rigney announced on Twitter Friday afternoon he committed to transfer to The University of Texas for graduate school and to continue his baseball career.

Rigney went 6-5 with a 4.03 ERA during his four seasons at Baylor from 2020-2023.

The former Midway standout struggled with injuries during his time with Baylor, including rotator cuff issues and an UCL elbow injury.

His father, Charlie, played catcher for Baylor from 1989-1991.

“Excited to announce I have committed to The University of Texas for graduate school and to continue my baseball career,” Rigney said in a tweet.

