Bell County deputies responding to welfare check at Union Grove Park find dead man

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department identified the man found dead at Union Grove Park as 72-year-old Dean Harbert, of Round Rock.

On June 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., the Bell County Sheriff’s Department went to Union Grove Park on Stillhouse Lake after receiving a call from the victim’s wife.

Harbert’s wife said her husband had been camping the past couple days and had contacted her every night, according to police. She told police that Harbert had not reached out to her last night, and she last spoke to him around noon on June 15, 2023.

A witness had reported seeing Harbert sometime on June 15, 2023, but could not remember what specific time.

After a short search, Bell County S.D. Marine One and The Corp of Engineer boats were able to find and recover Harberts body.

Bell County Justice of Peace Cliff Coleman pronounced Harbert dead, and an autopsy was ordered.

