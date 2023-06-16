Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Bell County deputies responding to welfare check at Union Grove Park find dead man

Midday with Julie: 6.16.23 (A Segment with guest anchor Ally Kadlubar)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department identified the man found dead at Union Grove Park as 72-year-old Dean Harbert, of Round Rock.

On June 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., the Bell County Sheriff’s Department went to Union Grove Park on Stillhouse Lake after receiving a call from the victim’s wife.

Harbert’s wife said her husband had been camping the past couple days and had contacted her every night, according to police. She told police that Harbert had not reached out to her last night, and she last spoke to him around noon on June 15, 2023.

A witness had reported seeing Harbert sometime on June 15, 2023, but could not remember what specific time.

After a short search, Bell County S.D. Marine One and The Corp of Engineer boats were able to find and recover Harberts body.

Bell County Justice of Peace Cliff Coleman pronounced Harbert dead, and an autopsy was ordered.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
Grayson Boggs, 6, now has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma.
Mother of Valley Mills boy in coma after he was struck by lightning signs organ donation papers
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
A glimmer of hope: Central Texas boy struck by lightning is now breathing on his own

Latest News

KWTX@4: Opal Lee, known as the 'Grandmother of Juneteenth' comes to Waco - 6.16.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: New dinosaur species discovered, Juneteenth celebrations across central Texas and more - 6.16.23
John Will Sawyer, 60, pleaded guilty to indecent assault, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by...
Belton man pleads guilty to lesser charge in sex abuse case, sentenced to three days in jail
News 10 at 5 PM: 6.16.23 (A Segment)
Repairing an A/C unit can run thousands of dollars, but there are some more affordable measures...
How to ensure your A/C runs efficiently this week as Central Texas hits triple digit temperatures