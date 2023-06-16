Belton man pleads guilty to lesser charge in sex abuse case, sentenced to three days in jail

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Belton man who faced up to life in prison in a 2018 sex abuse case was sentenced to three days in the McLennan County Jail Friday after his guilty plea to a reduced charge.

John Will Sawyer, 60, pleaded guilty to indecent assault, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 12 months in jail, and was sentenced to three days in jail as part of a plea bargain with the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office.

Sawyer had been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 6, a first-degree felony punishable by a minimum of 25 years in prison up to life.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court reluctantly accepted the plea agreement, saying the offense to which he pleaded guilty was a “far cry” from the offense for which he was indicted in January 2018.

“A diligent review of the facts and conversations with the parties involved in the case led us to that outcome,” said District Attorney Josh Tetens. “It wasn’t a case that we felt was appropriate to dismiss outright because the complainant would have lost her chance to speak out about her truth in court. The burden we face at trial is a high one, and we have to be mindful not only of what we know, but what we can prove to a jury.”

The victim was not in court during Sawyer’s plea hearing Friday and no family member gave a victim-impact statement on her behalf.

Sawyer’s attorney, Brian Gibson, said the case presented challenges for prosecutors from an evidentiary standpoint. He said the girl denied that Sawyer, a family member, had assaulted her when questioned by Child Protective Services investigators.

When the girl got older, she asked family members why she was not able to go visit Sawyer, and they told her that Sawyer “molested” her, Gibson said.

