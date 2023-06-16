Bridge repairs to cause road closures across the Waco District

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation announced crews will begin various bridge repairs in McClennan and Falls County starting Monday, June 19, 2023.

Fish Creek bridge on FM 413 in Reagan will be closed to do work under drain installation and roadway repairs. A detour will be put in place to guide the pubic.

People will need to use SH 6, TX 7 and FM 1771 to move around the closure. Local access on FM 413 will be allowed, but no through traffic will be allowed.

The closure and work is expected to be complete by the end of the summer, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Crews will also be closing one lane westbound on US 84, just west of SH 31, to perform bridge repairs in McClennan County.

The work is expected to be done in the fall, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

