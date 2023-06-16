Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Bridge repairs to cause road closures across the Waco District

The Texas Department of Transportation announced crews will begin various bridge repairs in...
The Texas Department of Transportation announced crews will begin various bridge repairs in McClennan and Falls County starting Monday, June 19, 2023.
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation announced crews will begin various bridge repairs in McClennan and Falls County starting Monday, June 19, 2023.

Fish Creek bridge on FM 413 in Reagan will be closed to do work under drain installation and roadway repairs. A detour will be put in place to guide the pubic.

People will need to use SH 6, TX 7 and FM 1771 to move around the closure. Local access on FM 413 will be allowed, but no through traffic will be allowed.

The closure and work is expected to be complete by the end of the summer, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Crews will also be closing one lane westbound on US 84, just west of SH 31, to perform bridge repairs in McClennan County.

The work is expected to be done in the fall, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
Grayson Boggs, 6, now has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma.
Mother of Valley Mills boy in coma after he was struck by lightning signs organ donation papers
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
A glimmer of hope: Central Texas boy struck by lightning is now breathing on his own

Latest News

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, 1,162 people were killed in drunk driving...
Texas now averaging three drunk driving deaths a day, TxDOT says
The McClennan County Appraisal District Board of Directors voted on June 8, 2023, to change...
McClennan County Appraisal District agrees to change name
Kim attempted CPR on Nguyen but later admitted he did not call 911 for help for approximately...
Plastic surgeon found guilty of attempted manslaughter in teen’s death after botched breast surgery
Prosecutors in Mexico's Baja California Sur state said Thursday that autopsies suggest Abby...
New details emerge about American couple found dead in Mexico resort hotel as family shares woman’s final text