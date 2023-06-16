Advertise
Central Texans who work outside share their tips to stay safe in triple-digit temperatures

Not everyone can stay indoors during the current heat wave our region is experiencing. If your...
(file)(KOLO)
By Madison Herber
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Hotter temperatures means those who work outside need to take precautions to avoid any heat-related illness.

“June is the hardest because you come from the cool weather and go into the hot weather,” says Lazaro Yanez, the owner of Yanez Tree Services in Temple.

Yanez has been trimming trees since his twenties but even he says decades worth of experience is no match for this Texas sun.

Yanez and his crew drink plenty of water and take as many breaks as needed, but adjusting their schedule is what has really made the difference.

“We do especially now until like August, maybe mid-September, we’re not going to work past 4:30,” Yanez explains, “It’s one of the things we have always done because in the long run it’s helped us and we haven’t had any accidents or issues related to the heat.”

They will come in earlier to get the bulk of their jobs done in the morning hours when it’s cooler, so that they can get off earlier. But on the days when we hit triple-digit temperatures, they will hit pause on a project altogether.

“At the end of the day, they’re the ones that are out here killing themselves and working hard so if they think that it’s not safe and they’d rather come back in the morning, that’s fine,” Yanez says.

But for some, that’s not an option.

Firefighters have to take on heat, in the heat, enclosed in a suit that holds heat.

“The gear that we wear, while it protects us a little from the heat when we go into a structure fire, it actually holds some heat whenever somebody’s in there and they’re working, and getting hot and starting to sweat,” says Santos Soto, the Public Information Officer for Temple Fire Department.

So they keep extra resources on-site like a rehab station, ice water, and cold towels.

And they make adjustments everywhere they can like cutting back on the time they train outside.

