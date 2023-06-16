Dangerous Heat Alerts continue into Father’s Day Weekend

Majority of Central Texas, including Waco, Temple, and Killeen, have seen the Heat Advisory get upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning that’ll remain in effect through *at least 8PM Saturday. Areas under the Excessive Heat Warning will likely see Heat Index values between 110° to 115° - If you’re still under a Heat Advisory you’ll see Heat Index values of 105° to 110°. Regardless of what warning or advisory you are placed under Friday and into the weekend, it’s going to be DANGEROUSLY hot. Limit your time outdoors as much as possible and drink plenty of fluids. If you have to be outside, you’ll want to take frequent breaks and get any strenuous activity knocked out during the morning hours.

If you stepped outside yesterday, you obviously know it was brutally hot and humid across Central Texas. Ironically enough, our actual “air-temperatures” stayed out of the triple digit thanks to the overcast skies.. But the oppressive humidity was the main problem Thursday. The warm temperatures combined with extremely high and uncomfortable dew point temperatures, which left us with heat index values between 105° to 114°. The same hot and very humid conditions can be expected across Central Texas for the end of the work week and even into Father’s Day weekend. We’re on record watch today as our record high is 103 set back in 2011 and 1998. It’s very soupy outside Friday morning with temperatures nice and warm sitting in the upper 70s to low 80s. Feels-like temperatures because of the humidity this morning are already in the mid 80s for some. For the afternoon, unlike the last few days, the clouds in the area this morning are forecast to clear. With more sunshine, our temperatures will begin to soar and be around 98° to 105° this afternoon… But once you factor in the high humidity, our feels-like temperatures will be back between 105° to 116°. Our northwestern areas may not be feeling as hot thanks to a little push of not as humid air, but overall everyone across Central Texas needs to plan for and be aware of the extremely dangerous heat. Also like previous afternoons and evenings - We have to monitor isolated storm chances. Unfortunately with all of the heat and humidity and place - Our atmosphere is primed for any storms that develop in our area to become severe. There’s a low end Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) across our southeastern counties for the afternoon and evening. In any storms, large hail and damaging winds will be the main concerns. Storms fire up after 4PM and wrap up before 10PM.

If you ‘re looking for some changes to our weather, unfortunately they won’t be arriving anytime soon. Rain chances overall remain very low and isolated for Central Texas for Father’s Day weekend. We have to watch storms that fire up out to our west and northwest for Saturday evening. Those storms could travel east into Central Texas and bring another round of isolated severe storms. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats. The widespread main concern for Father’s Day weekend is the extremely dangerous heat. Temperatures on Saturday may stay in the mid to upper 90s thanks to thicker cloud cover, but heat index values will range from 105° to 118° across our area. Sunday is looking more of the same, very hot and humid. Temperatures for the afternoon look to warm into the upper 90s and low 100s with the dangerous heat index values continuing. Unfortunately this dangerous heat wave continues into the upcoming work week. Afternoon temperatures stay in the low 100s Monday and Tuesday afternoon with heat index values likely around 110°. We may see these heat alerts extend into the early part of the work week. Humidity levels are forecast to slowly drop off by the middle to end of next week.

REMINDER: Stay hydrated and stay in the A/C if you can! If you are outdoors during this heat wave, try to find the shade and wear loose, light colored clothing and drink plenty of water.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.