Drunk driving deaths increase in Texas; averages three deaths every day

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, 1,162 people were killed in drunk driving crashes in Texas in 2022. This is a 2% increase from 2021. This is equal to three people dying every day of the year.(WJHG)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Drunk driving deaths in Texas have increased again last year.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, 1,162 people were killed in drunk driving crashes in Texas in 2022. This is a 2% increase from 2021. This is equal to three people dying every day of the year.

Last year, 26% of all Texas traffic death involved a drunk driver. Those crashes led to one person dying every seven hours and 32 minutes.

The TxDOT will tell stories of victims of drunk driving in their Faces of Drunk Driving campaign to remind Texans that there are people behind the statistics.

“Numbers can sometimes feel abstract,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “But these are real people whose lives were either lost or forever altered by someone’s decision to drink and drive. We hope that the stories featured in our Faces of Drunk Driving campaign will inspire Texans to always arrange a sober ride home.”

The campaign will feature stories from Texans around the state who deal with the consequences of a drunk driving crash. Full video stories and other drunk driving information can be found online.

The last deathless day on Texas roads was Nov. 7, 2000.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

