FabFit with Monika: South Waco woman making an impact through fitness

By Darby Brown
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A woman in South Waco started teaching group fitness classes at the community center ten years ago, and it’s grown into a powerful community of people who are continuing to find their strength.

Monika Selma Bergstad-Long went to University High School, and while she moved away for a bit for college and beyond, she eventually made her way back to Waco. She’s found an incredible way to serve her community through teaching fitness classes.

The results are evident, with impressive transformations but the classes go way beyond the workout.

Classes are held every day except Sunday at the South Waco Community Center. Participants are asked to reserve a spot in class ahead of time. Class fees are $5 per class or $60 a month.

