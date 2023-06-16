Advertise
Good News Friday: June 16, 2023

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Waco ISD wants to congratulate 3 individuals. Robyn Zechmann from Kendrick Elementary won Primary Teacher of the Year. James Settles from Waco high school won Secondary Teacher of the Year. Richard Alonzo Mcadoo from University High School won Principal of the Year. They all received $1,000 from local businesses for their hard work.

This week, Killeen ISD recognized 7 student-athletes were honored for their achievements during the Special Olympics Texas State Games. It took place in San Antonio in May. The district says these athletes exemplify outstanding sportsmanship while competing at the highest level.

Copperas Cove wants to recognize its DECA students who competed against more than 17,000 students at the International DECA competition in Orlando. Two of its students, Haley Wang and Rhadika Amin, are advancing on to the International Career Development Conference. Their project “Project Save A Life” centered around them managing a Carter Blood Care Drive at the high school.

Congratulations Caiden Meurer for being a state finalist for the Star Greenhand Production Award! Caiden has been selected as one of the top 4 students in the state in this award category. Caiden will compete in an interview process at the State FFA convention in Dallas in July for top honors!

The Temple High School BBQ Pitmasters Team is set to compete in the national competition known as “The Slab.” Although the team finished 16th in the state competition, they will have another shot for glory starting this weekend. The contest runs from Saturday until Monday. It will be at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock.

