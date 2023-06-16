Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

The ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth’ speaks with Ke’Sha Lopez ahead of her visit to Waco

KWTX@4: Opal Lee, known as the 'Grandmother of Juneteenth' comes to Waco - 6.16.23
By Karina Kabalan
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Juneteenth commemorates the day Union troops enforced the Emancipation Proclamation in Texas, freeing slaves on June 19, 1865.

This was two-and-a-half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863.

The holiday derives its name from combining June and nineteenth, it is celebrated on the anniversary of the order, issued in Texas by Major General Gordon Granger.

Celebrations of the Juneteenth holiday date back to as early as 1866, however, it was only in 2021 that it finally became recognized as a federal holiday.

Activist and retired teacher Opal Lee famously pushed for years to get Juneteenth designated as a federal holiday, and was present when President Joe Biden signed it into Law. Now, at 96 years old, she is affectionately known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth.”

The Community Race Relations Coalition and the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority in Waco will host “An evening with Opal Lee” next Thursday, June 22nd as part of many events across central Texas commemorating Juneteenth.

Ms. Lee spoke with KWTX’s Ke’Sha Lopez about her life, the significance of Juneteenth, and her upcoming visit to Waco.

“Juneteenth means freedom. I want people to understand it’s not a Black thing, it’s not a Texas thing. Freedom is for everybody,” Lee said.

An Evening with the Real Opal Lee
An Evening with the Real Opal Lee(Courtesy)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
Grayson Boggs, 6, now has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma.
Mother of Valley Mills boy in coma after he was struck by lightning signs organ donation papers
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
A glimmer of hope: Central Texas boy struck by lightning is now breathing on his own

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Brad
Pei Wei Express
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 6.15.23
KWTX@4: Opal Lee, known as the 'Grandmother of Juneteenth' comes to Waco - 6.16.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: New dinosaur species discovered, Juneteenth celebrations across central Texas and more - 6.16.23