The ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth’ speaks with Ke’Sha Lopez ahead of her visit to Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Juneteenth commemorates the day Union troops enforced the Emancipation Proclamation in Texas, freeing slaves on June 19, 1865.

This was two-and-a-half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863.

The holiday derives its name from combining June and nineteenth, it is celebrated on the anniversary of the order, issued in Texas by Major General Gordon Granger.

Celebrations of the Juneteenth holiday date back to as early as 1866, however, it was only in 2021 that it finally became recognized as a federal holiday.

Activist and retired teacher Opal Lee famously pushed for years to get Juneteenth designated as a federal holiday, and was present when President Joe Biden signed it into Law. Now, at 96 years old, she is affectionately known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth.”

The Community Race Relations Coalition and the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority in Waco will host “An evening with Opal Lee” next Thursday, June 22nd as part of many events across central Texas commemorating Juneteenth.

Ms. Lee spoke with KWTX’s Ke’Sha Lopez about her life, the significance of Juneteenth, and her upcoming visit to Waco.

“Juneteenth means freedom. I want people to understand it’s not a Black thing, it’s not a Texas thing. Freedom is for everybody,” Lee said.

An Evening with the Real Opal Lee (Courtesy)

