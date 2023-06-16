How to ensure your A/C runs efficiently this week as Central Texas hits triple digit temperatures

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With air conditioning units working overtime this week in Central Texas, local repair shops like P&E Mechanical Contractors are already seeing an uptick in calls.

“We’ve seem everything from units down, some people have water leaking from the ceiling, all kinds of stuff like that,” Dominic Barbieri, a service representative for P&E Mechanical Contractors said of the influx of repair calls this week.

Barbieri says that repairing an A/C unit can run thousands of dollars, but there are some more affordable measures you can take before it gets to that point, the most important being a clean filter.

“If you check your filter and it’s discolored, just take it out,” Barbieri said. “Put a new one in. People don’t realize how much strain a dirty filter puts on a blower motor.”

Barbieri also recommends a clean condenser coil.

“If you’ve got a condenser coil that’s got leaves, grass built up around it, dirt, dust on it, it’s really hard for that condenser to pull air through it like it’s supposed to,” he said.

These items and more can be found at local hardware stores like Circle Hardware and Lumber in Waco, where filters run anywhere between $2 to $6.

But what owner Larry Dagley says he’s most stocked up on this week is fans and soaker hoses.

“A fan you can take with you throughout the house, getting one of those fans is a great idea because it’ll help move that cool air around in the house,” Larry Dagley, the owner of Circle Hardware, told KWTX.

Along with filters, condenser coils, and fans, Dagley says soaker hoses help keep your home’s foundation irrigated.

“Get soaker hoses around your house so that you keep that foundation safe, keep it from cracking or shifting,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.