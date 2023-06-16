Marlin Cooling Center preparing for triple-digit heat

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - As the temperatures in Texas continue to rise, the first warming and cooling shelter in Marlin is preparing for the heat.

The J&K Warming and Cooling Shelter’s mission is to provide temporary relief to those in need during extreme temperatures in Marlin and the surrounding areas.

“Our doors are open. They can come in, get cool, get some cold water, relax, and if they need to stay, they are able to stay for three nights,” said Shamera Kirk Whatley, Director of J&K’s Warming and Cooling Shelter.

The shelter first opened in November, but this will be their first summer serving the citizens of Marlin. The shelter offers food, water and a space to cool off from extreme heat this summer.

The space was initially meant to be used as an expansion to a daycare, but after Betty Jefferson, founder of the shelter, realized the needs of her community, she decided to make it a space for the community to come together during extreme weather- in the heat or in the cold.

“It was just on my heart to trade places. What if that was me…with no place to stay, nowhere to go, would I want someone to help me?” Said Betty Jefferson, Founder and CEO of J&K’s Warming and Cooling Shelter.

This is just the beginning for the shelter. Jefferson says they plan to expand the shelter into a bigger facility in the future to save as many people as they can.

“We might be…small in numbers but we’re big at heart and if we could just save some people that’s good enough for me,” said Jefferson.

To support the warming and cooling shelter visit their Go Fund Me.

