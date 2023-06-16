McClennan County Appraisal District agrees to change name

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McClennan County Appraisal District Board of Directors voted on June 8, 2023, to change their name to McClennan Central Appraisal District.

The desire to make the name change comes from the organization wanting to clarify for the public that the appraisal districts are political entities created by the state and not a department of the county government.

More reason behind the name change were to help highlight their separate identity and to help property owners find where to get their questions answered.

On Jan. 1, 2024, the name change will officially start. This was done to eliminate confusion for property owners and give time for the appraisal district to change sign names, forms and letterheads.

