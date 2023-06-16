Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After a long battle with injuries he sustained after being struck by lightning last month, Grayson Boggs, 6, of Valley Mills passed away Friday morning.

A post made by his family to Boggs’ Gofundme said the following:

“Grayson went to be with our Lord and his father at 5:05am today. Please pray for the family at this time. Fly high, sweet boy. #graysonstrong”

Grayson’s passing comes after his father, Matthew, 34, passed away from injuries caused by the same lightning strike last month.

