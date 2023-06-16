Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 6.15.23

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:

Pei Wei Express at 6001 West Waco Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 72 and was penalized.

According to the food safety worker, some orange chicken had been sitting out too long.

There was raw orange chicken stored above the sauce and the raw beef.

The sanitizer bucket was near the serving line.

There was standing fluid on the floor that needed to be cleaned up.

This place needed a re-inspection.

Golden Corral at 5101 South General Bruce Drive in Temple scored a 93 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the business still needed to clean the outside area around the trash cans because it was dirty, and a broken window needed repairs.

This was a re-inspection.

Some violations corrected from the previous inspection include general cleaning and repairs.

Tres Magueyes at 11 North 29th Street in Temple scored an 89 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, there was a box of raw chicken stored directly on top of a container of unpeeled onions.

The tortilla press machine needed to be cleaned, along with the walk-in cooler fan guards and ceiling.

An employee was seen handing food without gloves or cleaning their hands.

And this week’s Clean Plate Award goes to Taqueria Durango at 4330 Memorial Drive in Waco.

One review says, “This place hands down best priced and tasting tacos in town.”

This business is located just down the road from the Veterans Affairs hospital.

It does not have an online presence so you will have to stop by to order the traditional Mexican favorites.

It opens at 9 on most days; so, you could grab a breakfast taco.

