Silver Alert issued for missing Houston man

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Houton, Texas have issued a Silver Alert for 59-year-old man Reginald Castille.

Castille was last seen on June 14, 2023, walking on foot in the 8400 block of Garden Parks Dr., Houston, Texas, 77075

Police say Castille was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black jeans and black Converse shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 832-394-1840.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.