Temple police Lieutenant graduates from FBI National Academy

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department announced that Lt. Brian Moody graduated from the 286th session of the FBI National Academy.

Lt. Moody completed the training program on June 8, 2023, in Quantico, VA.

The FBI National Academy is a ten-week program that includes communication, leadership and fitness training. In order to participate participants must have a proven record as a professional within their agency.

Typically, officers have 21 years of experience in law enforcement and usually return to their agencies in executive level positions.

Lt. Moody has been with TPD for 22 years and served many roles. Currently, he serves as the Watch Commander for the patrol division.

“Lieutenant Brian Moody’s graduation from the FBI National Academy is a testament to his exceptional dedication and passion for serving our community,” Temple Police Department Deputy Chief Jeff Clark said. “Lieutenant Moody’s achievement reinforces our ongoing pursuit of providing the highest standards of public safety.”

