Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Temple police Lieutenant graduates from FBI National Academy

Currently, Lt. Moody serves as the Watch Commander for the patrol division.
Currently, Lt. Moody serves as the Watch Commander for the patrol division.(Temple PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department announced that Lt. Brian Moody graduated from the 286th session of the FBI National Academy.

Lt. Moody completed the training program on June 8, 2023, in Quantico, VA.

The FBI National Academy is a ten-week program that includes communication, leadership and fitness training. In order to participate participants must have a proven record as a professional within their agency.

Typically, officers have 21 years of experience in law enforcement and usually return to their agencies in executive level positions.

Lt. Moody has been with TPD for 22 years and served many roles. Currently, he serves as the Watch Commander for the patrol division.

“Lieutenant Brian Moody’s graduation from the FBI National Academy is a testament to his exceptional dedication and passion for serving our community,” Temple Police Department Deputy Chief Jeff Clark said. “Lieutenant Moody’s achievement reinforces our ongoing pursuit of providing the highest standards of public safety.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
Grayson Boggs, 6, now has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma.
Mother of Valley Mills boy in coma after he was struck by lightning signs organ donation papers
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
A glimmer of hope: Central Texas boy struck by lightning is now breathing on his own

Latest News

Police in Houton, Texas have issued a Silver Alert for 59-year-old man Reginald Castille.
Silver Alert issued for missing Houston man
Professional and Business Services led all major industries adding 21,500 jobs over the month...
Texas labor force crosses 15 million for first time; leads nation in job growth
KWTX News 10 This Morning - gnf 4/29/22
Good News Friday: June 16, 2023
Good News Friday: June 16, 2023