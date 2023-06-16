Advertise
Texas labor force crosses 15 million for first time; leads nation in job growth

By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For the first time Texas’s history the labor force crosses 15 million, adding 49,000 people in May.

“With a record-breaking 15 million Texans in the civilian labor force, the Lone Star State is a great place for employers and job seekers alike,” said Texas Workforce Commission Chairman Bryan Daniel. “And the 687,000 job openings reported by Texas employers represent even greater opportunity for Texans and the Texas economy.”

Texas had a 4% annual job growth from May 2022 to May 2023, which outpaced the nation’s 2.7%, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.

Professional and Business Services led all major industries adding 21,500 jobs over the month followed by Trade, Transportation and Utilities with 11,800 positions.

The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) had the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with 2.6% in May.

“With the Texas labor force now surpassing 15 million people and larger than the population in 46 states, we truly are building an even stronger Texas of tomorrow,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.

