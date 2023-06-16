Waco attorney retrieves evidence in 1989 murder cases involving police officer father, grandparents

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco attorney J.R. Vicha achieved a certain level of closure when the man who killed his police sergeant father and his grandparents in 1989 – Billie Wayne Coble – was executed in 2019.

Still, Vicha, who served as a McLennan County prosecutor for eight years, was curious about what the district attorney’s office and the sheriff’s office had retained as evidence from the brutal triple slaying at the Vichas’ homes in Axtell.

“The execution was four years ago now and ever since, I have been asking the DA’s office about the evidence box,” Vicha said. “I’d ask and then I’d forget about it and then I’d ask again and they said they were working on it. They had problems locating where it was, and finally, (DA’s office investigator) Jason Chambers found it and gave me a property list.”

Waco attorney J.R. Vicha (right) holding the wallet that once belonged to his grandfather, Waco Police Sgt. Bobby Vicha (left). (Tommy Witherspoon for KWTX)

There were a number of items, like blood samples, bloody clothing and other gruesome materials that Vicha knew he didn’t want or need to see.

So Chambers, a former police officer, thoughtfully removed those items from the evidence box and gave Vicha the items he was interested in.

Vicha was 11 when Coble, distraught over the breakup of his marriage to Vicha’s aunt, tied him up and three of his cousins and then waited for his estranged wife, her brother, Waco police Sgt. Bobby Vicha, and their parents, Robert and Zelda Vicha, to get home.

The close-knit Vicha family lived within rock-throwing distance of each other on Vicha Lane in Axtell. Coble is believed to have killed Robert Vicha, who was retired and home alone, first, shooting him in the kitchen and leaving his body on the back porch beneath some blankets.

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Billie Wayne Coble. The Texas death row prisoner once described by a prosecutor as having "a heart full of scorpions" was set to be executed Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, for fatally shooting his estranged wife's parents and her brother, who had been a police officer. Coble was condemned for the August 1989 deaths of Robert and Zelda Vicha and their son, Bobby Vicha, at their homes in Axtell, northeast of Waco. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)

Bobby Vicha, 39, a well-respected, 18-year Waco police veteran, was the next to arrive home. Coble ambushed him as he was getting out of his car in the garage. A struggle ensued. Vicha frantically reached for a gun he routinely carried in the glove box. Investigators said the glove box was open as if Vicha instinctively looked there first, remembering too late that his girlfriend was uncomfortable riding with the gun in front of her so Vicha moved it to the middle console. The console was open, too, Vicha said.

Coble, who was shot in the thumb during the struggle with Sgt. Vicha, then waited for Zelda Vicha to drive into the garage at their home down the road. He shot her with the gun he had taken from her son.

Coble then kidnapped Karen Vicha, his fourth wife, told her to say goodbye to the kids he tied up, and fled. He was later captured after a crash during a high-speed chase with police in Bosque County. Coble and Karen Vicha both were injured in the crash.

Looking into the evidence box was an emotional experience for J.R. Vicha. He found a pair of small diamond earrings that belonged to his grandmother that investigators found near her body on the garage floor. He said he will give those to his aunt, Karen Vicha Smithhart.

J.R. Vicha found his father’s Smith & Wesson .357-caliber revolver, and a .38 revolver belonging to Billie Wayne Coble. (Tommy Witherspoon for KWTX)

Also inside was his father’s Smith & Wesson .357-caliber revolver, with a broken piece on the grip and blood stains still visible on the barrel. Also, there was Coble’s old, cheap .38-caliber revolver and a homemade silencer that Coble had taped to it. Officers found the silencer broken off in Bobby Vicha’s car, Vicha said.

Vicha also found his grandfather’s wallet, which had an evidence tag on it, and contained photographs of the elder Vicha’s grandchildren. Inside the wallet, Vicha also found a $17 check his father wrote to his grandfather a month before their deaths that the grandfather never cashed.

“I just wanted to see what all that stuff looked like,” Vicha said. “Just out of curiosity. And of course, the one gun is technically mine, so I wanted my gun back. And I was just curious to see what that homemade silencer looked like. It just brings a bit more closure now since the execution.”

In March of 2020, a portion of Highway 84 at Vicha Road in Axtell was named in memory of Sgt. Bobby Vicha.

The new Sgt Bobby Vicha Memorial sign was placed on Highway 84 at Vicha Road in Axtell. (KWTX)

