26 arrested in South Lubbock Human Trafficking Operation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say 26 people have been arrested in conjunction with a two-day human trafficking operation in South Lubbock.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, along with Lubbock Fire Rescue, conducted the operation on June 15 and 16.

The operation resulted in 17 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, seven arrests for misdemeanor prostitution, and one arrest for Possession of a Controlled substance.

One female was contacted and identified as a possible victim of human trafficking and is not listed below.

Michael Lewis, 65 - Solicitation Prostitution

Daulet Karimulla, 30 - Solicitation Prostitution

Roger Perez, 46 - Solicitation Prostitution

Kidran Robison, 33 - Prostitution

Michael Barrick, 36 - Solicitation Prostitution

Crystal Castellon, 37 - Prostitution

Ryan Kemp, 27 - Solicitation Prostitution

Denise Henderson, 29 - Prostitution

Jolisa Gonzalez, 25 - Prostitution

Baylee Lillard, 27 - Possession of C/S, Possession of Marijuana, LPD Warrants x 4

Marci M Morales, 33 - Prostitution, LPD Warrant x 3

Melissa Herrera, 28 - Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana, LSO Warrant- Aggravated Assault

Xavier Rocha, 23 - Solicitation Prostitution

Juan Garcia, 40 - Solicitation Prostitution

