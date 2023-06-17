City of Holland celebrates 49th annual Corn Festival

HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - The forty-ninth annual Corn Festival in Holland is underway, featuring helicopter rides, a barbecue cook-off, contests and, of course, corn, while raising money for scholarships and the community.

The festival started as a bicentennial celebration during the third weekend of June which was around the time sweet corn in Holland was ready to be harvested. After the celebration’s success, the city continued the festival to come together, have fun and raise money for the community.

“The kids of this community know the third weekend in June,” Paul Bales, who helps put on the Barbecue Cook-off, said. “They know what’s going on here in Holland, Texas, and that’s what we’ve built here, and that’s why we have to keep it going.”

Peyton Pacha grew up attending the festival, and, now, she represents it as the Queen of the Corn Fest for 2024.

“We’d always come for Corn Fest or to celebrate with our family and our community, which is what we do here at Corn Fest,” she said. “It means representing our community and how we come together once a year to celebrate corn, what we’re known for.”

Miss Corn Fest, Scarlett Simcik, said, even though she did not attend Corn Fest every year, she said it made an impact on her, and she said she is honored to be on the court to represent the festival.

“My first Corn Fest was when I was in fourth grade two years ago, and it was one of the best fests of my life,” she said. “I’ve never seen another fest celebrate corn, so that was interesting, and I love corn, but it was really interesting to see how the community came together to pull it off.”

Junior Miss Corn Fest, Harlow Zajicek, said she enjoys the activities of the fest like the 5k run, the parade and the contests.

“It means that we get to have fun with our friends, and we get to ride on the float and show that we represent Holland,” she said.

Bales said the barbecue cook-off on Saturday is bringing in more than 70 competitors.

But it’s also a memorial for David Decker, who was involved in the community and participated in many barbecue cook-offs in the area. He passed away a few years ago, and the community honors his legacy with the Holland Corn Fest David Decker Memorial Barbecue Cook-Off.

For a small city like Holland, this festival and it’s 49 years means a lot to the community.

The festival runs Friday and Saturday. It is free admission, but it is $15 for the concerts which begin around 8:30 AM until 12 AM each night.

There will be a 5K, parade, helicopter tours and vendors as well. Admission is free for festival goers but the fun zone is $20 for children 12 and older, and there are options to get a discount for a wristband for the entire weekend.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.