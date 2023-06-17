Dangerous Heat Alerts and Severe Storm Chances continue into Father’s Day

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories remain in effect for the rest of Father’s Day Weekend. These Heat Alerts remain in place due to Heat Index Values between 110° to 118°. If you’ve been outside today I’m sure you’ve felt the heat and humidity! It’s once again dangerously hot outside. Although we have some extra cloud cover in place, which is helping keep our temperatures out of the triple digits, the thing that’s been making this heat especially dangerous is the very high humidity. Dew point temperatures are in the mid 70s up to nearly 80°! That extremely high humidity combines with the warmth and leaves us with very dangerous heat indices. Outside Saturday afternoon our temperatures feel like they are around 103° to 110°. The heat has been part 1 of 2 of our major weather story this past week. The other part has been the daily threat of severe storms that’s been hanging around across our region. And like we’ve seen every day this week, we have another round of strong to severe storms in the forecast through late Saturday evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Mills and San Saba counties until 10PM. With the heat and high humidity in place across the region once again today - Any storms that develop will likely become severe and pose a significant hail and wind threat. Please make sure to stay weather aware for the remainder of Saturday!

Saturday’s severe weather setup is similar to previous days as well because we’ve been stuck in a “rinse and repeat” type of weather pattern. This past week and again on Saturday, we have a stalled front to our north, a dryline out to our west, a weak upper-air disturbance passing to our north, and a lot of storm fuel in place, which is the heat and humidity. Storms will fire up ahead of the dryline out west this afternoon and evening. Whatever develops out west will move east/northeast and could travel into Central Texas. Activity will remain scattered and not everyone will see rain/storms. In fact, the highest chances look to be across the western half of Central Texas. Although our storm chances aren’t widespread, we all need to keep an eye out on the radar into the late evening hours! We’ll also have to watch another complex of thunderstorms to our north in Oklahoma tonight. Forecast models keep them east of I-45 into early Sunday morning, but it’s something we’ll monitor closely.

If you ‘re looking for some changes to our weather, unfortunately they won’t be arriving anytime soon. The same dangerously hot conditions and the chance for a few severe storms remains possible for Father’s Day on Sunday. One thing that may be a tiny bit different on Sunday is a weak frontal boundary may try to move into Central Texas and bring in a little bit of drier and slightly cooler air. Overall nobody will feel this “front” but it may help keep areas to the north of the front from having the extremely high feels-like temperatures. After starting the morning down into the mid to upper 70s, afternoon highs will reach into the 90s to low 100s.. But factor in the humidity and we’ll be feeling like 105° to 115°!

There’s some good and bad news as we head into the new work week. The good news is that our severe weather threat looks to go away… But with no more rain in the forecast, we’re expecting widespread triple digit temperatures in the forecast. Our actual air temperatures will be between 100° to 105° for Monday and Tuesday.. And south winds will continue too, which continues to funnel in that extremely high humidity. We’ll continue to keep afternoon heat index values between 110° to 115° Monday and Tuesday. With this dangerous heat forecast to continue - We’ll likely see the Heat Alerts were under now extend into the early parts of the work week. The other good news is that we will gradually see humidity levels drop as easterly winds return for the middle to end of the work week. Those eastern winds also look to gradually lower our temperatures back down into the 90s.

REMINDER: Stay hydrated and stay in the A/C if you can! If you are outdoors during this heat wave, try to find shade and wear loose, light colored clothing and drink plenty of water and take as many breaks as possible. Try to knock out any strenuous activity out in the “cooler” morning hours!

