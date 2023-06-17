Extreme heat & storm chances for Saturday

It’s DANGEROUSLY hot. Limit your time outdoors as much as possible and drink plenty of fluids. If you have to be outside, you’ll want to take frequent breaks and get any strenuous activity knocked out during the morning hours. Majority of Central Texas, including Waco, Temple, and Killeen, are under the Excessive Heat Warning with Heat Index values between 110° to 118°. The heat alerts run until 8pm tonight but will likely be extended further.

Last night, scattered storms brought some much needed rain to parts of the area. Rain chances jump back into the forecast with the high heat and humidity tonight. Not everyone sees storms but we have the same concerns we had for Friday night. Storms could produce large hail and damaging winds. Keep a eye on the radar this afternoon/evening.

If you ‘re looking for some changes to our weather, unfortunately they won’t be arriving anytime soon. Sunday is looking more of the same, very hot and humid. Temperatures for the afternoon look to warm into the upper 90s and low 100s with the dangerous heat index values continuing. Unfortunately this dangerous heat wave continues into the upcoming work week. Afternoon temperatures stay in the low 100s Monday and Tuesday afternoon with heat index values likely around 110°. We may see these heat alerts extend into the early part of the work week. Humidity levels are forecast to slowly drop off by the middle to end of next week.

REMINDER: Stay hydrated and stay in the A/C if you can! If you are outdoors during this heat wave, try to find the shade and wear loose, light colored clothing and drink plenty of water.

