Mosquito with West Nile Virus found in Bell County(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Friday, Bell County Public Health confirmed that they identified a mosquito carrying the West Nile Virus.

The county says that the mosquito sample was collected in North Temple on June 14, before being taken to a lab to confirm that it was carrying the virus.

Bell County health officials emphasize that the risk for contraction is still low, but urges citizens to take precautionary measures like using mosquito repellant and wearing protective clothing in the early morning and night hours.

They also encourage citizens to “follow the three R’s”, reduce, repel and report.

West Nile is a disease often transmitted by mosquito bites. The Texas Department of State Health Services says that only 20 percent of those who get the virus develop symptoms. Symptoms can include headache, fever, muscle and joint ache, nausea and fatigue.

