Multiple police agencies search for man considered dangerous following armed robbery

Grimes County, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a man they say is considered possibly armed and dangerous. He was last seen on foot heading into the woods on Highway 105 East around CR 410 following an armed robbery and a police chase.

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for 21-year-old Noel Wolfe.

Police say Friday night around 11:30 PM, the Navasota Police Department was requested to assist with a vehicle pursuit that was northbound on Highway 6 from Waller County. Officers say they were advised that the fleeing vehicle was related to an armed robbery that occurred in Hempstead, TX.

Navasota police officers say they successfully spiked the evading vehicle, which lead it to stop on Highway 105 East around CR 410. That’s when police say they saw one male flee on foot into the woods.

At this time, Wolfe has not been located. Several agencies assisted with the man hunt and details on the suspect have been released by Hempstead Police Department.

Wolfe is described as 6-foot-tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and shorts.

Police are advising that Wolfe is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information relating to Wolfe, contact Navasota Police Dispatch at 936-825-6420 or Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at 936-873-2151.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.