Somehow, Xbox and Ubisoft Had the Best Showcases (The Uplink Ep.38)

So many showcases. So little time.
By Andrew Hamilton
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Uplink Studio

Now that E3 is dead and gone, a new field of individual company showcases make up the month of June. From PlayStation to Xbox and even Capcom there is a ton of game announcements and news to go over. Andrew Hamilton and Royden Ogletree dive into what was announced and what they felt about this glut of gaming.

Want more The Uplink and Hardwired? Head over to YouTube and subscribe to Hardwired Games or @HARDWIREDONKWTX.

