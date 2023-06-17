Two arrested in Burleson County on drug, theft related charges

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple agencies worked together to arrest two people in Burleson County Thursday.

James Hood and Rebecca Jaap are facing multiple drug-related charges.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office executed search and arrest warrants in the 12000 block of Park Road 57.

Officials found 140 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun, a stolen four-wheeler, and a stolen generator.

Hood is facing charges for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance (2), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of property (2).

Jaap is facing charges for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance (2) and possession of a controlled substance.

The Caldwell Police Department, Somerville Police Department, Texas Rangers, College Station Police K9 and Robertson County Sheriff’s Office K9 helped with the arrest.

