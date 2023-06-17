Advertise
Waco Police investigating early morning shooting that resulted in an injured minor

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police department says they are still looking for the suspect in a shooting that occurred around 2:11 a.m. on the 1200 block of Delano St. in Waco.

According to Waco PD spokesperson Cierra Shipley, one minor was injured in the shooting. She was taken to a local hospital, and her condition is currently unknown.

The police department believes that this was an isolated incident, and that there is no current danger to the public.

Waco PD urges anyone with information regarding the situation to contact them at (254)-750-7500, or to reach out to Crime Stoppers at (254)-743-4357.

