Amber Alert issued for two Houston area children

The AMBER Alert system started in 1996 and was built out of tragedy.(DOJ)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two children in Missouri City, just 17 miles from Houston.

The victims are a 4-year-old black boy, Royal Dixon, and a 6-year-old black girl, Kennedy Breelove.

Royal was last seen wearing a yellow checkered shirt and black cargo pants and Kennedy was last seen wearing a white flower pattern shirt with white sweatpants and no shoes.

According to the Amber Alert, the suspect is a black female, Brianna Cannon.

If you see anything, you are asked to call 911.

