Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Authorities in Falls County on the hunt for a man suspected of opening fire inside a house containing multiple women and children

Brett Bailey, 28
Brett Bailey, 28(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sherriff Department is currently on the look out for the suspect in an incident on the 300 block E. Avenue E in Rosebud this morning.

According to the Sherriff’s office, the suspect used an automatic weapon to fire shots inside a residence that had his girlfriend, another woman and two children inside.

Authorities say no one was injured at the scene.

The dispute started after the man arrived irate at his girlfriend for being at the residence. The suspect then left and came back with the weapon he used to fire shots in the house.

A warrant has been issued for the suspect, Brett Bailey, who authorities say is a Black male that is six feet tall and weighs 195 pounds.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
A glimmer of hope: Central Texas boy struck by lightning is now breathing on his own
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital
Selah Hansen, 17, of Lorena, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Lorena teen accused of sexually assaulting child on multiple occasions

Latest News

File Graphic (KWTX)
Marlin PD seizes 13 grams of cocaine during investigation of a shots fired call
The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left no one injured.
Temple police investigate night shooting, No one injured
The AMBER Alert system started in 1996 and was built out of tragedy.
Amber Alert issued for two Houston area children
fastcast swimming pool clark roofing
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast