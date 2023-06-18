Authorities in Falls County on the hunt for a man suspected of opening fire inside a house containing multiple women and children

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sherriff Department is currently on the look out for the suspect in an incident on the 300 block E. Avenue E in Rosebud this morning.

According to the Sherriff’s office, the suspect used an automatic weapon to fire shots inside a residence that had his girlfriend, another woman and two children inside.

Authorities say no one was injured at the scene.

The dispute started after the man arrived irate at his girlfriend for being at the residence. The suspect then left and came back with the weapon he used to fire shots in the house.

A warrant has been issued for the suspect, Brett Bailey, who authorities say is a Black male that is six feet tall and weighs 195 pounds.

