Central Texas Juneteenth events bring community together to celebrate freedom

Whether in Killeen, Temple or Waco, Juneteenth is a celebration of reflecting on the past while...
Whether in Killeen, Temple or Waco, Juneteenth is a celebration of reflecting on the past while looking forward to the future.
By Alex Fulton
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CENTRAL, Texas (KWTX) - Juneteenth isn’t until Monday, but celebrations are already well underway across Central Texas.

Sometimes referred to as “Freedom Day,” Juneteenth commemorates when the last slaves in the U.S. were freed after the conclusion of the Civil War.

On Saturday the Killeen chapter of the NAACP hosted their annual Juneteenth parade through downtown, painting the town shades of red, yellow and green. This year’s parade was the biggest one yet with over 100 cars.

Meanwhile at the same time in Waco, the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce hosted a Juneteenth parade featuring high school bands, dance teams and churches.

”This is a community celebration where we can honor everyone and their contributions and the tribulations they’ve overcome,” Rachel Pate, with the chamber, told KWTX.

Once the Killeen parade route wrapped, the downtown streets filled with live music, bouncy houses and a showcase of local Black-owned businesses at the Killeen Juneteenth Festival hosted by the Innovative Black Chamber of Commerce.

”It’s a great opportunity for my little girls to see all of the Black businesses and how our community can come together to put on something that’s great,” Bethany Allen, Killeen festival attendee, said.

Also held on Saturday, the annual Juneteenth event in Temple moved from Ferguson Park to the much-larger MLK Festival Grounds downtown this year. The celebration has been held in Temple since 1996.

”I went to the city and talked to the city about it,” event organizer Dennie Walsh said. “I also got with the Juneteenth association and they agreed let’s do this as a community.”

Juneteenth events like these bring together not only community members, but also unite generations of family members for the celebration of freedom.

”What I really like about Juneteenth is that I get to be with my family and I just get to eat, play and repeat,” London Cook, Killeen festival attendee, said.

Whether in Killeen, Temple or Waco, Juneteenth is a celebration of reflecting on the past while looking forward to the future.

”It’s not just about where we were back then, but where we’ve gone to,” Killeen festival organizer Shirley LaTour said. “Whether you’re a doctor, a lawyer, whatever profession you are, you don’t have to be held back.”

