Coast Guard offloads more than $186 million in illegal narcotics

MIAMI, Flor. (KWTX) - The United States Coast Guard recently found more than 14,153 pounds of cocaine in Miami.

The crew offloaded worth more than $186 million of drugs during nine separate cases in the international waters of the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean.

Along with the illicit narcotics, 12 suspected smugglers were apprehended and face prosecution in federal courts by the Department of Justice.

“The contraband offloaded today represents the professional expertise and dedication of U.S. defense and law enforcement agencies working together to combat the flow of illicit drugs through the Caribbean Region into the United States,” said Lt. Peter Hutchison, duty enforcement officer at Coast Guard District Seven. “This teamwork is imperative to the identification, interception, and seizure of vessels engaged in illicit trafficking and a testament to the hard work of these crews.”

