Dangerous Heat Alerts and Severe Storm Chances continue into Father’s Day

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories remain in effect the rest of Father’s Day Weekend. These Heat Alerts remain in place due to Heat Index Values between 105° to 115°. If you’ve been outside any days throughout the past week - I’m sure you’ve felt the heat and humidity! If you ‘re looking for some changes to our weather, unfortunately they won’t be arriving anytime soon. The same dangerously hot conditions and the chance for a few severe storms remains possible for Father’s Day on Sunday. One thing that may be a tiny bit different today is a weak frontal boundary that looks to move into Central Texas and bring in a little bit of drier and not as scorching hot air - Especially for our northern and northwestern areas. Overall nobody will feel this colder because of this “front”, but it may help keep our northern and northwestern areas from having the extremely high feels-like temperatures. It’ll be tricky because we’re not confident in how far south the wind shift will travel - Which is why the Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories remain in place for all of Central Texas. Ahead of that boundary - Feels-like temperatures will be from 110 to 110 and behind it will stay in the 90s. Temperatures to start the morning are in the 70s and afternoon temperatures will reach into the 90s north and low 100s south… But don’t forget to factor in the uncomfortable humidity. With the heat, humidity, and that frontal boundary in place today - We can’t rule out an isolated strong to severe storm from popping up. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main concerns if we see any storms today.

There’s some good and bad news as we head into the new work week. The good news is that our severe weather threat looks to go away… But with no more rain in the forecast, we’re expecting widespread triple digit temperatures in the forecast. Our actual air temperatures will be between 100° to 105° for Monday and Tuesday.. And south winds will continue too, which continues to funnel in that extremely high humidity. We’ll continue to keep afternoon heat index values between 110° to 115° Monday and Tuesday. With this dangerous heat forecast to continue - We’ll likely see the Heat Alerts were under now extend into the early parts of the work week. The other good news is that we will gradually see humidity levels drop as easterly winds return for the middle to end of the work week. Those eastern winds also look to gradually lower our temperatures back down into the 90s.

REMINDER: Stay hydrated and stay in the A/C if you can! If you are outdoors during this heat wave, try to find shade and wear loose, light colored clothing and drink plenty of water and take as many breaks as possible. Try to knock out any strenuous activity out in the “cooler” morning hours!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.