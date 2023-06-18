The dangerous heat and humidity are not going away anytime soon - Excessive Heat Warnings extended through Tuesday evening.. at least

The dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected once again for the first half of the work week. Excessive Heat Warnings are now in place for all of Central Texas and have been extended into Monday and Tuesday. These Heat Alerts remain in place due to Heat Index Values between 105° to 117°! As a reminder - Stay hydrated and stay in the A/C if you can! If you are outdoors during this heat wave, try to find shade and wear loose, light colored clothing and drink plenty of water and take as many breaks as possible. Try to knock out any strenuous activity out in the “cooler” morning hours!

The same brutally hot and humid conditions have persisted into Father’s Day. There’s been a tiny sliver of “cooler” and “drier” air moving into the northern and northwestern parts of Central Texas today. This very small and barely noticeable change is brought to some of us by a very weak frontal boundary. That boundary isn’t bringing us significant relief, but those areas behind that boundary have managed to stay in the low to mid 90s this afternoon with feels-like temperatures at or below 105°. Now areas ahead of that boundary are much hotter in the mid 90s to low 100s with feels-like temperatures between 106° and 115°. That boundary is also where the focus for thunderstorm development is going to be for the afternoon and evening hours Sunday. The best chance to see storms will be from Killeen up to Waco and then across our eastern and southeastern areas. Coverage of storms looks to remain isolated - But with all the heat and humidity in place - Any storms that develop in our area will likely become severe producing large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and lots of lightning. As the sun sets storm activity will gradually wind down and we’ll have quiet conditions in the forecast overnight into our Monday morning.

Many of you have off on Monday as it’s Juneteenth. That means you may want to be outside enjoying the weather. Well it may be hard to do that as the same dangerously hot and humid weather conditions will continue. The weak frontal boundary will lift north Sunday night bringing back breezy south winds. Those winds will continue to pump in even more Gulf moisture. The morning will be muggy and warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. A mix of sun and clouds with a breeze out of the south will make it feel extremely uncomfortable throughout the day. Highs will be around 100° to 105° along and west of I-35 and in the upper 90s to around 100° east. Regardless of what the air temperature is - We’ll all feel much hotter reaching between 105° to 117° for the afternoon. Again this is dangerous heat to be out and about in for long periods of time. Make sure you’re limiting your time in the heat and taking frequent breaks if you’re outside. Don’t forget to stay hydrated too! Another thing to look out for Monday afternoon and evening will be isolated severe storms - Especially for areas along and west of I-35. A dryline will approach from the west and run into all of the hot and humid air that’s in place across Central Texas. Coverage again looks to remain isolated but storms that develop or move into our area could produce large hail and damaging winds.

After Monday’s isolated storm chance - We should start to see rain chances move on out of here. The good news is that our severe weather threat goes away but our temperatures get even hotter. Tuesday morning starts out in the 70s and climbs into around 100° east of I-35 to 106° west. The hottest day of the year with the highest heat index values for all of Central Texas can be expected Tuesday too. Heat Indices will be around 108° to 117° area wide - Which is why we have those excessive heat warnings in place. Unfortunately for4ecast models continue to keep widespread triple digits and the high humidity across Central Texas into Wednesday too. We may see these heat alerts extended through Wednesday. Forecast models do show a slight weakening in our weather pattern that’s been keeping us with the extreme heat and humidity. That weakening may allow some slightly cooler and less humid air return for the second half of the work week. We may also see showers and storms approach our western and northern areas during the overnight hours late Wednesday into Thursday and again Thursday into Friday. There’s still uncertainty with this happening - But models are in agreement at a change in our wind pattern - Giving Central Texas easterly winds which will lower the heat and humidity some. Highs Thursday and Friday look to drop back into the mid to upper 90s… But triple digit heat looks like it may be returning over the upcoming weekend. We’ll continue to keep you updated on the forecast later in the week - But for now please continue to stay safe in these dangerously hot and humid conditions!

