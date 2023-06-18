Falls County authorities searching for suspect who fired at home using automatic weapons

ROSEBUD, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Department is currently on the lookout for the suspect involved in

dispute that left a home being shot on Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to an incident June 18 on the 300 block East Avenue E.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the suspect used an automatic weapon to fire shots inside a residence that had his girlfriend, another woman and two children inside.

The dispute started after the man arrived, irate at his girlfriend for being at the residence. The suspect then left and came back with the weapon he used to fire shots at the house.

Authorities say no one was injured at the scene.

A warrant has been issued for Brett Bailey, 36, who is described as a Black man who is 6 feet tall and weighs 195 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is to call (254) 803-2912.

