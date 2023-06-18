Advertise
Falls County suspect surrenders to authorities

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSEBUD, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Brett Bailey, 36, has surrendered to the Falls County Sheriff’s office.

Authorities report Bailey surrendered at 1 p.m. June 18.

“There were no injuries reported from today’s incident and surrender,” said the sheriff’s office’s Facebook.

--

Authorities responded to an incident June 18 on the 300 block East Avenue E.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the suspect used an automatic weapon to fire shots inside a residence that had his girlfriend, another woman and two children inside.

The dispute started after the man arrived, irate at his girlfriend for being at the residence. The suspect then left and came back with the weapon he used to fire shots at the house.

Authorities say no one was injured at the scene.

A warrant has been issued for Brett Bailey, 36, who is described as a Black man who is 6 feet tall and weighs 195 pounds.

