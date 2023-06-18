Advertise
Father-Son duo run East Texas barbershop while making memories together

By KYTX
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HALLSVILLE, Texas (KYTX) - An old-school barber shop owned by a father and son duo who are making guys look their best all while creating memories inside and outside the shop in Hallsville.

Now as a master barber, Randy Reel has been cutting hair and trimming beards since 1997.

“I always tell everybody it’s the best job. Your friends come visit you and they got to pay you when you leave,” said Randy Reel.

But the best part of his job is having his son work with him.

At work – they’re coworkers and friends… And besides his dad not being his boss, David Reel, says the best part about his job is getting to see his dad every day.

“I get to see him all the time. Before I moved to Shreveport, I was also living right beside him, so he got to see me all the time. I don’t mind being here. It’s a good change,” said David Reel.

Randy has been cutting hair with his dad for about three and a half years, but their bond goes beyond the hair clippers.

“Me and him fish together, I’ve been in the boat with him thirty–six, thirty-four years,” said David Reel.

Going to fishing tournaments for 25 of those years.

And when they’re not doing either of those – well Dad likes to take some leisure time during the holidays to go duck hunting with Phil and Si – yes, that Phil and Si.

“Everybody likes to talk about the Duck Dynasty bunch,” said Randy Reel.

“I never could get into duck hunting.” said David Reel.

They may not like or agree on everything, but what they do agree on is –

“The old style, I’m better. The new style, he’s better,” said Randy Reel.

No matter what style of hair you like, this old-fashioned barber shop continues to style new memories for Randy and David.

Copyright 2023 KYTX VIA CBS NEWSPATH. All rights reserved.

