Former Central Texas woman highlights the resiliency of Perryton after deadly tornado

(KWTX) - A former Wacoan who now lives in Perryton is doing everything she can to spread the word about her new home. She says by the grace of God she was out of town with her three young children when the storm hit but her husband and puppies are still there.

The tiny Texas panhandle town of Perryton is home to fewer than 10,000 people and is commonly overlooked with the closest news station being in Amarillo, two hours away.

Brooke Johnson’s husband Chris was home alone at the time, working and taking care of their new puppies. As the couple kept in touch it was a matter of minutes from the moment Chris saw the clouds change to the moment he took cover.

Then, there was silence on the other end of the phone. Brooke says she didn’t hear from her husband for at least three hours.

The power was out, and cell towers are bent in half. 911 was unavailable. But thankfully, their house was untouched. Brooke’s friends and neighbors were not as fortunate.

“Her windows blew out. She hid behind her couch and says she felt like she just blacked out, paying that she would be okay, as her home was kind of ripped apart,” Johnson explains.

And the heart of downtown, devastated.

“I have a friend who has multiple businesses on Main Street, which took most of the damage,” Johnson says.

But she adds that the daunting devastation is no match for the resiliency of Perryton.

“The whole community has kind of sprung into action, which is really cool. My local church has become the supply depot, and they’re kind of dispersing things to the Expo center which is where the Red Cross is set up, and Perryton High School that has been opened up as a shelter for anyone who needs it,” Johnson says.

That support includes our local heroes. Personnel and equipment from Waco, Temple, Killeen, Hewitt and Belton are on the ground in Perryton right now, ready to help in any way that they can.

If you would like to help the people of Perryton, relief funds have been set up at First National Bank and First Bank Southwest. All you have to do is give them a call and put a donation towards their efforts.

A local accountant has also set up a GoFundMe, which you can find here.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.