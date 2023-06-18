Advertise
Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville opens along the Gulf of Mexico

Margaritaville Resort South Padre
Margaritaville Resort South Padre(Margaritaville)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH PADRE, Texas (KWTX) - Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville has landed in along the Texas Coast.

The Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island has now opened with “Texas attitude with a tropical latitude.”

The property is the only all-ocean view resort in the area, boasting a private balcony and views of the Gulf of Mexico in every room.

Joining the now-open LandShark Bar & Grill, additional amenities of the resort will include Joe Merchant Coffee & Provisions and Salty Rim Bar & Grill, as well as pools, a relaxing firepit, an on-site spa, and over 8,500 square feet of meeting and event space, according to the website.

“We’re thrilled to expand our resort offerings to bring an elevated escape to the Texas Gulf Coast,” said Rone Middler, General Manager of Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island. “With beaches, nature, and a refreshed vacation state of mind, Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island is the perfect getaway for guests of all ages who are looking for fun, relaxation, and adventure in one memorable destination.”

