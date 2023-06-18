Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Marlin PD seizes 13 grams of cocaine during investigation of a shots fired call

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Marlin Police Department along with the Falls County Sherriff Department recovered a weapon and 13 grams of cocaine while investigating a shots fired call Friday night.

According to Marlin PD, they received a call around 9 p.m. about shots being fired near the Subway parking lot.

During the investigation, Marlin PD and the Falls County Sherriff Department, found the suspect and took him to the sheriff department.

Marlin PD says there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident, and that they believe it was isolated.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
A glimmer of hope: Central Texas boy struck by lightning is now breathing on his own
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital
Selah Hansen, 17, of Lorena, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Lorena teen accused of sexually assaulting child on multiple occasions

Latest News

The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left no one injured.
Temple police investigate night shooting, No one injured
The AMBER Alert system started in 1996 and was built out of tragedy.
Amber Alert issued for two Houston area children
fastcast swimming pool clark roofing
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast
Whether in Killeen, Temple or Waco, Juneteenth is a celebration of reflecting on the past while...
Central Texas Juneteenth events bring community together to celebrate freedom