Marlin PD seizes 13 grams of cocaine during investigation of a shots fired call

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Marlin Police Department along with the Falls County Sherriff Department recovered a weapon and 13 grams of cocaine while investigating a shots fired call Friday night.

According to Marlin PD, they received a call around 9 p.m. about shots being fired near the Subway parking lot.

During the investigation, Marlin PD and the Falls County Sherriff Department, found the suspect and took him to the sheriff department.

Marlin PD says there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident, and that they believe it was isolated.

