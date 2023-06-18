Missing Waco man suffering from dementia found dead, police say

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Update: The statewide Silver Alert for Joseph De Loa, of Waco, has been discontinued by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Waco police further said the man was found dead in the 2300 Block of Lake Shore.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

The Waco Police Department has activated a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man with slight dementia.

Joseph Deloa, 66, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. June 18 in the 2300 Block of West Lake Shore Dr.

He is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, around 130 pounds, black hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray button-up shirt with blue horizontal stripes and a beanie

If you have seen him call 9-1-1 or 253-750-7500.

