Silver Alert issued for Waco man with slight dementia

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department has activated a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man with slight dementia.

Joseph Deloa, 66, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. June 18 in the 2300 Block of West Lake Shore Dr.

He is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, around 130 pounds, black hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray button-up shirt with blue horizontal stripes and a beanie

If you have seen him call 9-1-1 or 253-750-7500.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.