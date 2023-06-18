Advertise
Silver Alert issued for Waco man with slight dementia

Joseph Deloa, 66, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. June 18 in the 2300 Block of West Lake Shore Dr.(Waco Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department has activated a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man with slight dementia.

Joseph Deloa, 66, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. June 18 in the 2300 Block of West Lake Shore Dr.

He is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, around 130 pounds, black hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray button-up shirt with blue horizontal stripes and a beanie

If you have seen him call 9-1-1 or 253-750-7500.

